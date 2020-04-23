How To Change Audio Language In Jio Cinema & Browse Content For A Specific Language?

JioCinema is a popular streaming platform that features a huge catalogue of movies, TV shows, original web series, music videos and more across multiple languages and genres. It also offers a range of exciting features such as Resume Watching, Watch List feature, Auto Play, Dock Player function, Voice Search, Bitrate selection and even Download for offline viewing.

How to change audio language in Jio Cinema?

The platform also offers users the ability to watch certain content across multiple languages. A number of films and TV shows in Jio Cinema are available in multiple audio languages which allows the user to switch between different languages. Some of the available languages include Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Bengali, among a few others.

To change the audio language in Jio Cinema, you need to select a movie or TV show and click on the multiple audio icon on the player dock while the movie is playing.

Once you click on the audio icon, a popup will appear on the screen with the available languages for that particular movie or show. Choose any of the available languages and click on the 'OK' button. Now, the video will continue in the new audio language.

How to browse content for a specific language in Jio Cinema?

Jio Cinema currently offers content in more than 11 different languages. This means that users can browse for content based on the language of their choice. To browse content across different languages, you need to go to the navigation panel (the left navigation panel for iOS devices and top-centre navigation panel for Android phones), click on the 'Languages' option and choose any of the available languages. Now, you will only see content available for that particular language. You also get filters and sort options to make further browsing much easier.

How to download Jio Cinema?

Jio Cinema can be downloaded from the Play Store for Android users, Amazon App Store for Amazon Fire TV Stick and JioStore for Jio Set Top Box.

Image credits: Jio Cinema