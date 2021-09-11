Spotify Enhance To Recommend Tracks Based On User's Playlists: How To Use New Feature?

The popular music and podcast streaming application Spotify has announced a new feature on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The feature is called Spotify Enhance and is available for the application's premium subscribers only. With the new feature, Spotify will offer personalized track suggestions to add to playlists in the form of recommendations. If the user likes the suggested track, they can add it to their playlist.

The Spotify Enhance feature will be available as a new button at the top of the user's playlist on the Spotify applications. Once a user clicks on the Enhance button, the audio streaming application will suggest suitable songs based on the user's preferences and playlist. As stated earlier, the feature is not available for all users on the application, and only those who have a premium subscription will be able to access it.

How to use the new Spotify Enhanced feature?

Open the Spotify application

Go to playlists

Locate the Enhance button at the top of the playlist

Tap on the button

A list of new tracks (based on tracks in the existing playlist) will appear

A user can then listen to a song or add it directly to their playlist by pressing the '+' icon next to the recommended tracks.

In an official blog post, Spotify mentions that "Simply turn these recommendations on or off with the tap of a button. And once Enhance is on, you’ll see your playlist populated with suggested songs that match the others in your playlist." Adding to it, the Sweden-based company also says that "With Enhance, we’re helping our listeners do more of what they love: curate their playlists with great recommendations. Enhance will continue to evolve as we learn more, so stay tuned for those updates down the road."

The Spotify Enhanced feature is designed to work with existing playlists and the common attributes in the songs present in it. The feature will add songs to an existing playlist without replacing any songs already present. Spotify Enhanced will be rolled out to selected markets over the next month, including both Android and iOS users. While India will not receive the feature as of now, Spotify mentions in an official blog post that the feature will be extended to additional regions in the coming months.