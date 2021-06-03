Spotify 'Only You' Feature Not Working: See How You Can Fix This Issue In Your Mobile App

Spotify recently launched a new Spotify Only You feature and some users are having trouble accessing it. Thus they have been searching about things like why is Spotify Only You not working and how to fix it. To help them, here is all the information needed to know about the new Spotify Only You feature.

Spotify Only You not working

Spotify Only You feature collects stat from the users listening preferences and helps by creating content accordingly. The new feature might have some issues and they can now fix it by updating their application. Mostly this happens if the user has not updated their application to the latest version. Here's how to fix the issue of the Spotify Only You feature.

Restart your device

Try and switch off the high-quality streaming

Try and switch off LTE and/or Cellular Data options. Use a WiFi and restart

Refresh your internet connection

If a problem is faced with one particular song, then delete and save it again

Delete any other music apps installed on your phone

Reset the network’s settings

Try deleting the Spotify app and reinstall it

Restore your phone

Features offered with Spotify Only You

Your Audio Birth Chart: Know about your artist that represents the Sun (you've listened to most in the last six months), Moon (an emotional artist choice), and Rising (a recent musical find.)

Your Dream Dinner Party: Get an option for three artists you'd invite to dinner and get a special playlist from it.

Your Artist Pairs: Spotify will pick out a pairing that shows off your listening range.

Your Song Year: This will be shown after taking the data that is spread across the years including the music you listen to.

Your Time of Day: You will see a song or podcast that is heard either early or late in the day.

Your Genres/Topics: It will show how the user's music and podcast genres set them apart based on their listening habits,

It is not shocking to see such a feature released by Spotify after looking at the 2020 Wrapped feature released by them. This managed to bring in a lot of your data and showed exactly how much music the users have listened to in a year. The Only You feature seems to be very similar but it will regularly keep updating as your year comes to an end. By the end of 2021, the users can expect to see the Wrapped feature to be launched again to know about the updated music listening preferences. Apart from this, there have been no official announcements by Spotify about the same.

IMAGE: SPOTIFY TWITTER