Spotify 'Only You' Feature Not Working: See How You Can Fix This Issue In Your Mobile App

Spotify recently launched a new Spotify Only You feature and some users are having trouble accessing it. Thus they have been searching about things like why is Spotify Only You not working and how to fix it. To help them, here is all the information needed to know about the new Spotify Only You feature.
Nobody listens like you. Get your #OnlyYou listening story now ✨ https://t.co/OL3kJymZ2O ✨ pic.twitter.com/X7KnX45lnm— Spotify (@Spotify) June 2, 2021
Spotify Only You feature collects stat from the users listening preferences and helps by creating content accordingly. The new feature might have some issues and they can now fix it by updating their application. Mostly this happens if the user has not updated their application to the latest version. Here's how to fix the issue of the Spotify Only You feature.
It is not shocking to see such a feature released by Spotify after looking at the 2020 Wrapped feature released by them. This managed to bring in a lot of your data and showed exactly how much music the users have listened to in a year. The Only You feature seems to be very similar but it will regularly keep updating as your year comes to an end. By the end of 2021, the users can expect to see the Wrapped feature to be launched again to know about the updated music listening preferences. Apart from this, there have been no official announcements by Spotify about the same.