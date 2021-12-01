Spotify Wrapped 2021: How To Look At Your Top Songs, Artists, Stats & Share Your Playlist

Spotify has finally released its highly anticipated list of songs and artists enjoyed by music lovers across the globe in the year 2021. The Spotify Wrapped 2021 unveiled the names of artists and songs across every genre, country and language were a total hit among the listeners on the Swedish audio streaming platform. To check your customised playlist, here are the steps you need to follow.

How to look at your Spotify Wrapped 2021

Open your Spotify app.

Tap on the 'Your 2021 Wrapped' banner that pops on the screen to access the playlist. The playlist can also be viewed by simply searching 'Wrapped' in the search bar.

By clicking on the banner, listeners can view their customized playlist and statistics.

The app also allowed the listeners to share their playlist with their friends or their follows by sharing the same on social media by clicking on the 'Share this story' button.

Spotify has also added a feature to share Wrapped cards on numerous social media platforms.

More on Spotify Wrapped 2021

This year marks Spotify's third edition of the wrap as they release users' listening habits over the course of the year 2021. The feature also allows the listener to get a look at the number of artists they listened to, their most played song of the year, and others over the year. This allows users to discover most artists and music across every genre, country and language.

Some of the lists that were released by Spotify Wrapped 2021 were Most streamed artist, Most streamed song, Top 10 most streamed albums in India and more. Popular artists like BTS, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and more reigned over the international charts.

Here is a list of new features that Spotify has introduced:

Data Stories - Users will be able to see their wrapped lists in the stories format. They will also see new data stories and will be able to see their top artists, albums, songs and podcasts in a systematic manner.

Audio Aura - Based on users’ top two music moods, the music streaming platform will visualise their ‘audio aura’.

2021: The Movie - Users will be able to watch a movie of their top songs and artists with the new feature.

Playing Cards - Spotify has also introduced a game in his new feature, which will display statements about a user’s listening choices in 2021, and they have to guess which ones are true and false.

Exclusive video from creators - Top fans will be able to avail of some exclusive experiences as they will now get a message from their top artist thanking them.

Image: Spotify