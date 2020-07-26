Supreme Court's IOS App Out; Details Of Cases, Cause Lists & Orders Made Easy To Access

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Court has launched its official app for iOS users providing latest details pertaining to daily cause lists, cases, orders and judgments amongst other things. Chief Justice of India SA Bobde released the Supreme Court's app on Saturday, available for download by iPad and iPhone users, the links of which can be found on Supreme Court's official website https://main.sci.gov.in/.

The app is said to be useful for not only for the judges and lawyers but also for the common people who can keep themselves updated regarding the latest notices and orders of the top court.

How to download the Supreme Court's app:

1. iOS - Here's the link

2. Android - Here's the link

The Supreme Court app will be made available in five languages -- English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada and will be available free of cost on the App Store. Search options on the app include various cause lists, case status, daily orders, judgments, latest updates, office reports, circulars, rules, display board system and many more.

"The app not only provides the current status of searched cases along with judgments in vernacular languages but also facilitates advocates-on-record to add/remove cases into their account which they wish to follow," the release read. "Two different Dashboards viz general information for Litigants/public and personalized information for Advocates–on-record are made available where they can download or share the status links of searched contents," it added.

The apex court already has an official app for Android.

