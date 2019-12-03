Team Entity Gaming Becomes India’s Top ESports Team After PMCO Fall Split 2019 Finale

The grand finale of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019 sprang up a surprise result. Apart from the fact that Team Bigetron won the championship, India’s own Team Entity Gaming captured eyeballs and also came close to winning the crown. This has seemingly helped cement the team as India’s best for now in the global eSports domain.

Team Entity Gaming truly impresses

Now, till the grand finale of the PMCO Fall Split 2019, Team SOUL was virtually considered as the best from the country in PUBG Mobile eSports tournaments. Now, the team has seemingly been replaced by Team Entity. The team notched up 157 points without a Chicken Dinner. Team Entity also finished fifth after all the matches. Their performance and gameplay garnered them a fifth place, and along with it the fifth-place finish. Team Entity’s gameplay was certainly better than that of Team SOUL.

Congratulations Entity Gaming for coming in Top 5 in the PUBG MOBILE Club Open Fall Split Global Finals. A significant position among the best in the world, a giant step for the Indian esports community.



You've done India proud! #pubgmobile #pmco pic.twitter.com/fj1Th4Poum — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) December 1, 2019

You made India proud Entity. — 🎭🃏🃏🃏🎭⛳ (@Papyrus96519100) December 1, 2019

SOUL really needs to lift up their game. Spending 18 hours watching live stream , supporting team Soul and what we get? 12th Position. Much disappointing. A streamer cannot be a Professional gamer. — Sivam Anand (@SivamAnand1) December 1, 2019

At this juncture, Team Entity could now derive inspiration and go for gold in the upcoming eSports PUBG Mobile tournaments. Regional-wise, Team Entity has already dominated the scene. Hence, it is time for Team SOUL to do some soul-searching. Isn't it.

