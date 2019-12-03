The Debate
Team Entity Gaming Becomes India’s Top ESports Team After PMCO Fall Split 2019 Finale

Apps

The grand finale of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019 sprang up a surprise result. Team Entity Gaming emerged as India's top eSports team.

The grand finale of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019 sprang up a surprise result. Apart from the fact that Team Bigetron won the championship, India’s own Team Entity Gaming captured eyeballs and also came close to winning the crown. This has seemingly helped cement the team as India’s best for now in the global eSports domain.  

Team Entity Gaming truly impresses

Now, till the grand finale of the PMCO Fall Split 2019, Team SOUL was virtually considered as the best from the country in PUBG Mobile eSports tournaments. Now, the team has seemingly been replaced by Team Entity. The team notched up 157 points without a Chicken Dinner. Team Entity also finished fifth after all the matches. Their performance and gameplay garnered them a fifth place, and along with it the fifth-place finish. Team Entity’s gameplay was certainly better than that of Team SOUL.  

 

 

 

 

 

At this juncture, Team Entity could now derive inspiration and go for gold in the upcoming eSports PUBG Mobile tournaments. Regional-wise, Team Entity has already dominated the scene. Hence, it is time for Team SOUL to do some soul-searching. Isn't it.

