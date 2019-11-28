Team SOUL Gets Global Endorsement On Social Media, Netizens Express Full Support

Team SOUL which is clearly India’s top PUBG Mobile eSports team has been grabbing eyeballs even from global players and avenues. The team has now received yet another mention, this time from PUBG Mobile on its global handle. This is an initial honour for the Indian eSports scenario as the sector is emerging in the country.

Team SOUL - global support

Now, check out below PUBG Mobile’s official tweet mentioning Team SOUL. Here, Team Entity Gaming is also in the global finals that are now only a few hours away from kick-off. The finals take place from 29 November till 1 December. Even players and netizens seem to be rooting for Team SOUL here. Now, this support has been surfacing even on physical forums from players across continents (as well).

Team Soul, Cloud 9, EGC KR Black, Unicorn Gaming, are getting ready for the final stage of the #PMCO2019 Fall Split Global Finals sponsored by Vivo, which team do you support? pic.twitter.com/Fs19natp4w — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) November 27, 2019

Team Soul ♥️ — अनुराग कुमार(झा)✳️ (@anuragmdb) November 27, 2019

Here, it is also worth remembering that Team SOUL’s Mortal (real name Naman Mathur) has even pledged to contribute his financial winnings to the Indian Army. Earlier, he also stated that the Army has been his inspiration, for the current progress, in PMCO Fall Split 2019. Hence, this inspiration could potentially drive Team SOUL form going all the way to lift the global championship. At least now, Indian PUBG Mobile loyalists, as well as eSports enthusiasts, have been requesting that some team lifts a global championship rather than simply be at every finale to only choke out at the end. Team SOUL and Team Entity Gaming could realistically be the ones to rid the global eSports championship draught.

