Telegram 8.0 Update Brings In Unlimited Participants For Live Stream & Video Calls; Read

Telegram developers have been on the top of their game to add constant updates to their application. They recently released a new Telegram 8.0 update that brought in new features like unlimited live streams, flexible forwarding, jump to next channel, trending stickers and many more abilities. The community had been waiting for the release of this new Telegram update for a long time. One of the major changes to the application includes removing the cap off the total viewers that can watch a live stream. This has been picked up by users of the popular app and they are enthusiastic about the Telegram 8.0 update. Here is all the information available on the internet about Telegram new features added with the recent update. Read more

Telegram 8.0 update released

The latest Telegram update allows the live stream hosts to invite an unlimited number of participants on their Channel or a Group Video Call. The feature to raise their hand and joining the broadcast only with permission has also been added with the update. A new feature named Flexible Forwarding enables the users to forward the message by just tapping the 'Forward Message' label above the message bar. This will open a preview window with a list of customization options on it. All the users need to do is choose to hide the sender's name or hide captions on media messages and deselect the messages they don’t send or change. Other new additions like the Telegram Stickers menu has been added to the platform. The instant messaging app will show a panel of all the Trending Stickers just above the Recently Used window.

More about Telegram

Apart from this a lot of other information has also been released about the Telegram application. New updates from 9to5Google confirm that the Telegram's Wear OS app has disappeared from the Google Play store Wear OS. But the developers have not released an official statement about this till now. Before this update, the makers had also added an option to bring in 1000 participants to a group video call that could be beneficial for users who wish to have a large video call within a community. Because of the user reviews on this addition, Telegram might have just been forced to remove the viewer count from their live stream.