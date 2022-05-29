Telegram Could Introduce Premium Subscription Plan For Users Soon

Popular messaging platform Telegram could soon introduce a premium subscription plan for users. As of now, the platform does not ask for any fees or subscriptions from its user to provide its services of sending and receiving messages, sharing multimedia files, using an account on multiple platforms or backing up chats and media on the cloud. However, that dynamic might change as a known reverse engineer has found evidence of the Telegram premium plan.

Known mobile developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi shared a screenshot via his Twitter account on May 27, 2022. The screenshot contains the opening or welcoming message that Telegram shows to new users. However, there is a notable difference between the message Telegram shows right now and the message that is present in the screenshot, which indicates that Telegram is working on a premium plan for users.

Non-paying Telegram might see ads

Currently, when new users sign up on Telegram, they are shown the message "Telegram is free forever. No ads. No subscription fees." However, the message seen in the screenshot shared by Paluzzi reads "Telegram provides free unlimited cloud storage for chats and media." Notice both the messages again as the second one does not contain anything about an ad-free experience or no subscription fees.

What does this indicate? For starters, as and when Telegram launches a premium subscription plan for users, it might start showing advertisements to non-paying customers, which will then become one of its sources of income. Additionally, Paluzzi also informs that premium users on Telegram will get a badge next to their name, along with access to exclusive stickers and reactions. Other details about the premium subscription, such as cost and perks are not known at the moment.

Back in April, Telegram launched a new update for users with features like custom notification sounds, custom mute durations and more. This would enable users to create custom alerts from their favourite music or even memes and set a custom duration for which they want a chat to be mute. Stay tuned for more updates on Telegram, messaging platforms and other tech news.