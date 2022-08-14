Telegram gets Custom Animated Emoji Packs, Gifting Telegram Premium and more features

Telegram Messenger in its latest update has launched new series of interesting features to enhance user experience. These include the Telegram Emoji Platform, animated emoji in messages and captions, custom emoji packs, the ability to give Telegram Premium as a gift, a new privacy setting for voice messages, and more.

Recently, Telegram surpassed700 million active users and introduced its premium services. This move lets anyone support the development of Telegram and get access to exclusive additional features which are extensive in nature. Moreover, to further improve this experience, the app has introduced some premium features along with its regular app update mentioned below.

Telegram's new features