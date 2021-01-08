Telegram Vs Signal: Find Out Which Messaging Service App Is Better Than WhatsApp

On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, social media users woke up to a surprising in-app notification from WhatsApp informing them about platform’s updated policies (terms of service and privacy). The notification read, “WhatsApp is updating its terms and privacy policy,” and it talked about the processing of user data, and how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats. If you did not choose to agree to WhatsApp new policy, you will no longer be able to use their services from February 8.

This sudden change in WhatsApp policies not only invited a lot of backlash on social media but many users were also worried as there didn’t seem to be many options for people who wanted to stop using WhatsApp and wished to switch to another platform. However, an alternative called Signal surfaced and many users have switched to it in the past few days. Telegram is another WhatsApp alternative.

Telegram Vs Signal: Which app is better?

What is Signal?

Signal has been going viral on the internet in the last few days. According to its official website, Signal is a cross-platform encrypted messaging service developed by the Signal Foundation and Signal Messenger LLC. Like WhatsApp, the Signal app, uses the Internet to send one-to-one and group messages, which can include files, voice notes, images and videos. It can also be used to make one-to-one and group voice and video calls.

What is Telegram?

According to its official website, Telegram is a freeware, cross-platform, cloud-based instant messaging, and video calling service. It was initially launched for iOS in 2013 and then for. The app servers are spread worldwide, however, the app is currently based in Dubai. According to a report in Express.co.uk, there is actually not much difference between WhatsApp and Telegram when it comes to the quality of the app. But users whose main concern is privacy are better off opting for Telegram.

Which is better? Telegram vs Signal

At the end of the day, it really depends on the users whether they are comfortable using WhatsApp despite its push on users to share their data with Facebook. However, those who don't like the idea of sharing their data can go ahead with alternatives such as namely Signal and Telegram. Both these apps are safer than WhatsApp as none of them shares user's personal data with Facebook, a company already infamous for misusing and leaking the user's personal data.

Since the past two days, netizens on Twitter have been talking about the Signal app. In addition to this, the tech billionaire Elon Musk himself tweeted saying, ‘Use Signal’ to his followers, deeming that WhatsApp was no longer safe. On Twitter, there has been general beliefs and claims that Signal is more secure than WhatsApp.

Use Signal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

