Elon Musk's Tweet About 'Signal' Inspires Hilarious Memes And Responses; See Here

Elon Musk's tweets tend to garner unique reactions from Twitter users. The billionaire business tycoon, who currently holds the title of world's richest person, has established himself as a favourite among Twitter users and self-proclaimed meme-lords alike. One of his most recent tweets can also be cited as a recent example. Quite recently, Elon Musk's tweet about the New Signal App, which is being called a viable WhatsApp alternative by many, became fodder for the meme makers. Elon Musk's Tweet, which signifies the billionaire's allegiance towards the app and is a larger part of the ongoing WhatsApp vs Signal debate on a global scale, can be found below. What will follow the tweet are the reactions which are either solely based on the tweet itself, the New Signal App, or the WhatsApp vs Signal debate in general.

The Tweet by Elon Musk:

Use Signal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

The Reactions:

@elonmusk this poor company has just been launched from .60 a share to 3.60 + due to people thinking you meant Signal the Company $SIGL & not the social app. 😅 pic.twitter.com/3AxpomQVYV — K10✨💛✨ (@Kristennetten) January 7, 2021

Buy twitter and delete it. Please do world a favor. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) January 7, 2021

Yep because twitter would ban the man who will own the new internet in a few years — Dr President Elect Starr Lawd (@LawdStarr) January 7, 2021

Elon Musk, through the tweet, also proposed Signal as a WhatsApp alternative in the wake of the New WhatsApp Policy concerning the security of the transmission of sensitive data and the ongoing US Capitol Riots. It has been reported by many that the social media messaging app has seen a surge in the number of subscribers following the tweet. In addition to the responses that were garnered by the tweet above, the Twitterati had also shared their political views in the responses section, given the timing of the tweet.

On the professional front, Musk, quite recently, took away the title of the world's richest person from Amazon Inc’s founder, Jeff Bezos's after the equity shares of Tesla witnessed a 6% surge, which added an additional 10 billion in value to Musk's stake in the firm. As of this writing, Musk's Net Worth stands at about $190 billion.

(Disclaimer: The above information about Elon Musk’s net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

