'This Isn't A Dislike Button', Clarifies Twitter As It Tests Down Vote On IOS

Twitter will test features with a small group of iOS users to determine the types of responses that might be important to the conversation before finalyzing.

Twitter has begun experimenting with a new "negative vote" button and clarifies that it is not a "dislike" button, said reports. According to reports, the microblogging site will test this feature with a small group of iOS users to determine the types of responses that might be important to the day-to-day conversation before deciding on a final release. Along with the existing comment and retweet buttons, every tweet on the platform supports the 'Like button'. However, there are now two additional alternatives for twitter replies: positive or like and negative, as per reports. 

Twitter tests the negative vote button 

A positive vote and a negative vote are cast for each. The same negative vote (read: dislike) button for posts and answers has been delayed for a long time on Facebook, and despite adding an ability to react to numerous emojis, the business has yet to implement it. Meanwhile, video giant YouTube has had favourite and dislike buttons for more than a decade. In March of this year, the Alphabet-owned corporation removed a number of tests from the site, but it did not totally remove the choice, according to reports.

Keynotes about this experiment:

1. This is just a test for research right now.
2. This is not a dislike button.
3. Your downvotes are visible to you only.
4. Votes won’t change the order of replies.

The negative vote feature is yet to be announced, according to Twitter, while the positive votes will be displayed as likes. Twitter is yet to conduct a similar trial on Android. The organisation reiterates that it does not "hate" negative votes and voting has no effect on the sequence in which responses or comments are delivered. Furthermore, the company says it will not display the total amount of negative votes (or dislikes). "This isn't a disliked button," Twitter clarifies. The 'icon' represents a negative vote in this research project, indicating that the comment does not appear to be linked to the topic. " We'd like to learn more about the types of responses you've given," said Twitter.

