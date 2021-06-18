This PC Can't Run Windows 11: How To Fix The Windows 11 Installation Error?

A lot of users have reported the 'this pc can't run Windows 11 error' while trying to install Windows 11 on their systems. This error is caused due to Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 setting in a device. In order to successfully install Windows 11 on a PC, a user might have to fix both or one of the errors. Keep reading the article to find a solution for 'this pc can't run Windows 11 error' and Windows 11 minimum requirements.

This PC can't run Windows 11 error - What to do?

As stated earlier, the error might occur due to two reasons. Firstly, the Secure Boot feature in the BIOS setting might be disabled, leading to the error. Secondly, the TPM 2.0 shall be enabled, which is one of the Windows 11 minimum requirement. Both these errors might occur when a user is trying to mount and run the Windows 11 iso. However, there is a possible fix for both the errors. Follow the steps given below to fix 'this PC can't run Windows 11 error.'

The PC must support TPM 2.0

Check Whether TPM is enabled Press 'Windows + R' and launch the run command In the dialogue box that opens, type ' tpm.msc ' and click on OK A window titled 'TPM Management on Local Computer' would open Check whether the TPM is enabled under the 'Status' section If the message shows 'The TPM is ready for use', it is enabled and one does not need to follow the given steps

If not enabled follow the steps given below Restart and open 'Startup Menu' through F1, F2, F10, F11, DEL or other required key Go to the 'Security Tab' Go to 'TPM device' On the list available, select 'Available' Save and restart the PC



The PC must support Secure Boot

Once the TPM is available, follow the given steps

Restart the PC and enter the 'Start Menu'

Enter 'Bios Setup'

In the menu, select 'Advanced Tab'

After that, select 'Boot Options'

Under the menu, a lot of boot options would be available

Locate 'Secure Boot' and enable it

Click on save and exit

Boot the system and enter 'Start Menu' again

Manually select the drive which has Windows 11 download in 'Boot Device Option'

Instal Windows 11 manually from the Windows 11 iso

Windows 11 Minimum Requirements (expected)

A 1.4 GHz single-core (32-bit) or a 1.4 GHz single-core (64-bit)

2GB of RAM

15GB of available storage

A minimum hardware resolution of 1024 x 768

