Will Ticketmaster Refund Cancelled Tickets Due To The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak?

Ticketmaster is amongst the most popular event booking sites around the globe. The website helps netizens to book tickets for sports events, concerts, rock shows, and more. Numerous users from different corners of the world use this portal to book their events. While many customers are confused if they will get their refunds due to the cancellations of their favourite events.

What is the Ticketmaster refund policy during the Coronavirus outbreak?

Ticketmaster refund policy if the event is cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak

According to Ticketmaster refund policy, a person gets notified about the cancellation of any event. A person will receive their refund automatically through the same method of payment used to complete your purchase (eg:- If the payment is made using UPI, the money comes back into the UPI account). The refunds are generally delivered within 7-10 business days after the Ticketmaster website learns about the cancellation of the event.

Ticketmaster refund policy if an event is postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak

If the event is postponed, Ticketmaster will contact you via phone or email with the information regarding the changes in the time, venue, date, and more. The tickets are valid for the new event date. If you are unable to attend the new event date and the refunds have been approved by the local authorities like the event team, artist, venue, or promoter, you will see a "Refund" button within your order in the 'My Account' section of your account. If the local authorities do not approve for the refund then, unfortunately, you will not receive a Ticketmaster refund.

Source: Ticketmaster Official Site

How to request Ticketmaster refund for Coronavirus?

Sign in to 'My Account' and select your order to view your tickets

Click the 'Refund' button

Select the tickets you'd like to submit a refund for

Review the details and submit

Refunds should be received within 7-10 business days

