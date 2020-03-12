Coronavirus Testing Centers In Bangalore: Where To Get Tested For COVID-19

Coronavirus is an epidemic that has infected more than 100,000 people worldwide and has now reached India, as the number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased sharply from six to 73 this week. Officials in the capital, New Delhi, are exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission of Coronavirus. The Central Government, too, made universal screening mandatory for all international passengers arriving in India.

As the number of Coronavirus cases doesn’t seem to cease, the officials have now announced a complete ban on foreigners entering India. With the rising threat of COVID-19, the government of India has also opened 52 test facilities across the country where your swabs can be safely tested for the Novel Coronavirus. Here are a few facilities in Bangalore, which you can visit if you are detected with Coronavirus.

Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute was formerly known as Bangalore Medical College. It is a popular medical college run by the Government of Karnataka. Located at K.R. Road near City Market, Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute is among the Top 10 institutes in India, which deal with Coronavirus cases in South India.

The National Institute of Virology

The National Institute of Virology is one of the major Institutes of the Indian Council of Medical Research. It was first established in Pune. The National Institute of Virology has now spread its branches in the Southern metropolis of Bangalore.

[Data was taken from ICMR official website]

Apart from Coronavirus testing centers in Bangalore, the Government of India has launched many such facilities in different parts of the country like Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Andhra Medical College in Vishakapatnam, GMC in Anantapur, Regional Medical Research Centre in Port Blair and Gauhati Medical College in Guwahati.

(Image credits: ICMR Website)

Coronavirus latest updates

Coronavirus pandemic was confirmed to have spread to India on January 30, 2020, from China. As per the recent reports, since January, there have been nearly 73 confirmed Coronavirus cases across India. Reportedly, the Coronavirus pandemic has spread due to tourists, with many of them having travel history either with Italy or the Middle East. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the initial symptoms of a Coronavirus infection include respiratory problems, coughing, fever, and shortness of breath. In more severe cases, the symptoms intensify causing acute respiratory syndrome and kidney failure, which can lead to death.

Recently, WHO posted several pictures, which feature steps and prevention measures to avoid Coronavirus. Take a look:

