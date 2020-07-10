TikTok exits Hong Kong as China's controversial national security law 'stings freedom'

Days after announcing that it would stop working in Hong Kong, TikTok has been removed from app stores in the country. After being banned in India, the Chinese app has been pulled from Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store in Hong Kong in view of the new security law passed by China. Owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, TikTok had said earlier this week that it would exit Hong Kong “in light of recent events.”

The recently passed National Security Law, which has been widely opposed in the autonomous region, undermines the 'one nation, two systems' doctrine. Gazumping Hong Kong's autonomy, the law awards a life sentence in prison as punishment to anyone people found guilty of secession or subversion. Critics have called the law China’s attempt to curtail freedom of speech in protest-hit Hong Kong under the garb of 'bringing back stability.' Thus, TikTok ban has also been considered as a snatched opportunity from Hongkongers to oppose.

TikTok exits Hong Kong

Hong Kong TikTok users were reportedly greeted with the following message when they opened the app: “Thank you for the time you’ve spent on TikTok and giving us the opportunity to bring a little bit of joy into your life! We regret to inform you that we have discontinued operating TikTok in Hong Kong,” it continued.

The controversial security law also gives authorities powers to keep a check on online content, as per reports. They can also reportedly ask technology platforms and internet service providers to delete content that flouts the law. Major social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook are reportedly pausing requests for user data from Hong Kong law enforcement while, they say, they are evaluating the implications of the law and what it truly means.

After India, US mulls TikTok Ban

After India banned 59 Chinese apps over misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India, US is also considering banning the video sharing app. The Ministry of Home Affairs said these apps “engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defense of India, security of state and public order.” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “Trump administration is “looking at” banning TikTok and other Chinese social media apps.”

In its statement post its ban, TikTok claimed to have democratised the Indian Internet, by making its app available in 14 Indian languages. "We have been invited to meet concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications. TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and has not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese government. Further we are requested to in the future we would not do so. We place the highest importance on user privacy and integrity," TikTok said in its statement.

