Is TikTok Back In India? Has The Ban Been Lifted? Know Details

The Ministry of Home Affairs banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Likee, Xender and more. These apps were reportedly suspected to send user data to databases outside India, threatening Indian cyberspace and user privacy. With thousands of users from India, TikTok had become a leading portal to explore and share short videos instantly by creating them easily using the effects and filters. However, after a huge ban on the app, people are keenly searching for an equally better alternative. However, many have been receiving texts and WhatsApp messages that TikTok is back. While many people are falling prey to it, some are wondering "is TikTok back in India?" or "has TikTok ban been lifted in India?" If you are wondering the same, here is all you need too know.

Is TikTok back in India?

TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps that were banned by the Indian Central Government did not come as a surprise due to the rising border tension between India and China. The list of 59 banned Chinese apps was suggested by the Indian Intelligence agencies to the government. While the border dispute has not been completely solved, it is safe to expect that the banned apps would not return anytime soon. So the answer to the question "is TikTok back in India?" or "is TikTok app back on Play Store?" is No. TikTok remains blocked and banned in the nation and it has been for around 10 days now, as of writing this article.

However, in the name of the Chinese TikTok app, a false application called the TikTok Pro app has been circulated. The app is called out to be malicious and the Maharashtra Cyber Department has issued an advisory alerting people to avoid opening any link, which claims to be a 'TikTok Pro' link. According to the Special IG Maharashtra Cyber Yashasvi Yadav, despite a ban on TikTok in the country, some people are still willing to watch TikTok. He also mentioned that hackers are taking advantage of this situation by creating fake links and sending them to people. These links such as TikTok Pro has malware that can steal data from the system.

List of 59 banned Chinese apps

