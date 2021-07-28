TikTok's Rival, YouTube Shorts Gets 15 Billion Views Daily Says, CEO Sundar Pichai

YouTube Shorts, a TikTok-like short video application that was first released in India last year, has topped 15 billion daily views, said the Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. YouTube Shorts recently added the option for producers to sample audio from YouTube videos, and the company says it's looking into ways to provide rapid links from Shorts to YouTube videos from which they've collected samples.

YouTube Shorts gets 15 Billion Views every day

"The app continues to gain momentum. We've been rolling it out everywhere YouTube is available, in more than 100 countries worldwide", Pichai made the remarks on Alphabet's earnings call late Tuesday, following the company's record June quarter, according to The Pioneer.

The platform said in April that it continues to grow in popularity, with more than 6.5 billion daily views in March, up from 3.5 billion at the end of 2020. In September of last year, YouTube launched the Shorts app in India. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai had said, "With respect to YouTube, people continue to find all types of informational content, from educational videos to podcasts. In fact, according to a recent study conducted by Ipsos, 77% of respondents say they used YouTube during 2020 to learn a new skill. YouTube Shorts continues to gain popularity with over 6.5 billion daily views as of March, up from 3.5 billion at the end of 2020."

YouTube Shorts' daily views

YouTube's advertising revenue doubled to $7 billion in the June quarter, compared to $3.8 billion in the same quarter the previous year. According to Pichai, the global transition to online video and streaming is continuing, with over 2 billion monthly active users and over 1 billion hours of video watched on YouTube every day.

"Advertisers have increasingly needed to look beyond linear TV alternatives to achieve their reach and awareness goals. And as I said earlier, Nielsen's Total Ad Ratings report found, on average, that 70 percent of YouTube's reach was delivered to an audience not reached by TV media," The Pioneer quoted Pichai as saying. As a result, many advertisers are rethinking their media mix and putting more money into our platforms, said Pichai.

Picture Credit: AP/Unsplash