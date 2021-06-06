Tinder Adds 'Block Contacts' Feature: Know How To Block A Contact On The Dating App

Tinder has come up with an update where phone contacts can be blocked from the dating application to let users operate the application freely. Now users can finally avoid all their exes, friends, colleagues, relatives, and anyone else with whom they might have an awkward encounter. The company made the official announcement on Saturday and now people can start blocking their phone contacts on Tinder.

How to block a contact on Tinder?

As per the report published in The Verge, people trying to find a partner can access the feature from their settings where they will find the Block Contacts menu, under which they can specify which contact they would like to block, meaning these people will not surface for them, and vice versa. Users also have the option of either uploading their full contacts list to Tinder or add them individually. According to the dating app, all the contacts will not be stored apart from those they have chosen to block and people can unblock or disconnect their contacts list at any time.

Moreover, blocked contacts will not be notified about the action. This update has been taken as a preventive measure as there is no easy way of knowing if an ex or someone the user does not wish to communicate further with even has a Tinder account. However, if a blocked individual joins Tinder with a changed phone number joining Tinder, their account could still surface.

Tinder to prompt users before sending an offensive message

Earlier in May, Tinder had brought an update of alerting users before they send an offensive message. The latest safety feature would ask people “Are You Sure?” before sending a potentially offensive message. The move was taken to reduce harassment on the online dating platform with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) to detect harmful language and intervenes to prevent an instance of abuse.

Before that, the dating application asked users “Does This Bother You?” to provide support to users when offensive language was detected in received messages. A similar feature has been there in social media applications including Instagram and YouTube that warn users before posting offensive comments.