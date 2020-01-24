Tinder Launches Verified Blue Check Mark To Ensure You Don’t End Up Dating Bots

Dating app Tinder has come up with a new technique to prevent users from wasting their time on bots and fake profiles on its app. Tinder is rolling out new safety features like the verification system, in addition to something that lets users report offensive messages, among others.

Starting with its all-new verification system, Tinder now wants you to stop falling prey to bots and fake profiles, courtesy of its new photo verification system.

You need to pass a catfishing test to get your Tinder profile verified. All you need to do is click a selfie in real-time and match a pose shown by a model in a sample image. Following the test, your photos will be sent to Tinder’s community team. The Tinder team will then decide if your Tinder profile is eligible to receive a verified blue check mark or not.

The feature is currently testing in select markets and will continue becoming more widely available throughout 2020.

“Every day, millions of our members trust us to introduce them to new people, and we’re dedicated to building innovative safety features powered by best-in-class technology that meet the needs of today’s daters,” said Elie Seidman, CEO of Tinder.

READ | Tinder reminds people of Valentine's day, netizens dish out hilarious memes

Tinder also announced its new on-demand integration with Noonlight to let members share details about upcoming dates via Noonlight’s Timeline feature. Users can share who they are meeting, where and when, with the ability to easily and discreetly trigger emergency services if they are in need of assistance.

“Now, through our integration with Tinder, it [Noonlight] can serve as a quick backup for daters, helping to deter bad behavior and helping members meet matches with more confidence,” said Brittany LeComte, Co-founder and CCO, Noonlight

“It’s a first-of-its-kind added security measure to help protect Tinder members even when they’ve taken their interactions off the app into real life,” LeComte added.

Tinder is also introducing a new section inside the app, which they say is dedicated to keeping members informed about safety features. Last but not the least, Tinder is also rolling out a feature to members in select markets that detects whether an offensive message has been sent.

(Photo credit: Tinder)