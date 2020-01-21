Tinder Reminds People Of Valentine's Day, Netizens Dish Out Hilarious Memes

Valentine’s day is just around the corner and Tinder India recently took to Twitter to remind people about it. However, the valentine day related tweet became the centre of memes after netizens took the opportunity to dish out ‘Single’ memes.

25 din hai Valentine's Day mein... — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) January 20, 2020

Netflix also joined

Soon after the tweet was posted, Netflix India joined the fun. The tweet also sparked hilarious reactions from users. Some users took a dig at the online dating app while some others wrote about how they plan to avoid the day. Yet another bunch of Single users took the opportunity to drop some hilarious ‘single memes’. Watch it all here:

Sirf Trivedi bachega single? pic.twitter.com/W2NMO2ALEC — Ritayan Basu | ঋতায়ন বসু (@ritayanbasu) January 20, 2020

Recently, a man by the name of Aaron Smith recently created a dating application called Singularity, where he will be the only man available to be swiped left or right. Smith said that the reason behind creating 'Singularity' was because his face was not featured properly on other dating apps and that caused a problem for him matching with girls and going on dates.

According to reports, unlike other dating applications such as Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, or OkCupid, women who sign up on Singularity will not be bombarded with limitless options instead women will be met with a collection of Aaron's pictures. Apparently these photos will feature Smith in a Christmas hat, playing the guitar, and a picture of him jumping right in front of an ice cream truck.

