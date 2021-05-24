Last Updated:

Toon App: How To Edit A Picture In The Popular Cartoon App And More Details

Toon App Body image download: How to edit in Toon app on the trending cartoon app? Read on to know more information about the same, read on.

toon app

ToonApp is a popular app that allows users to cartoon themselves in only one swipe. Toon software caricature generator provides amazing AI filters for photos, allowing you to turn any photo into a cartoon. You may also make images into anime characters with large heads by cartoonizing them. Here is more information about the Toon App that is trending among the users.

About Toon App body image 

The Toon body image app is an effective platform that allows users to turn any photo of themselves into a caricature. Something that earlier required professional graphic animation skills. Once the pictures have been edited into a cartoon form, users can use them on different apps and make a full-blown caricature of themselves. 

How to edit in Toon app?

  1. In order to make a caricature of any image, you must first download and install the Toon app from your phone’s play store or app store.
  2. The app in itself may not give you a full caricature, so you will have to download PicsArt Photo Editor for that. So in the next step, download the PicsArt Photo Editor app. 
  3. Next, open the Toon on your phone
  4. The app will ask for permission to access your phone's storage where the images are stored. Allow storage access to the app.
  5. Now, choose any picture you want to edit and animate. 
  6. The picture will turn into a caricature.
  7. You can make a few adjustments and customize it. Once you like it, save it
  8. Now open the PicsArt app.
  9. The app will ask for certain permissions, you can click on "skip"
  10. Allow the app to your local storage
  11. Next, select the option to "choose picture that you want to edit"
  12. Once you have found the picture you want to edit, download that file from the gallery
  13. Click add photo
  14. Resize the image
  15. Again click “add photo”
  16. Now select the image that you have edited on the Toon app.
  17. Click cutout”
  18. Click select and draw the outline of the image
  19. Click next
  20. Now you will see that the cutout of the face is available
  21. Adjust it and align it with the body
  22. Adjust face tone and other changes as you may feel like.
  23. Save the picture
  24. Share it on other apps
  25. That’s it

