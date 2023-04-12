Twitter CEO Elon Musk Open To Selling Company To Truth-seeking Buyer

After Twitter's decision to label BBC as "government-funded media", the broadcaster reached out to Elon Musk. Musk apparently invited them to visit the Twitter headquarters. They sent a reporter. "I said BBC could come Twitter, then, to my surprise, a reporter shows up," Musk wrote on Twitter. Musk, surprisingly enough, decided to give a spontaneous interview to BBC. Musk live-streamed the interview via Twitter Space.

In the interview, Musk broke his silence on Twitter's chaotic takeover. "It's not been boring. It's been quite a rollercoaster," he said. “It’s been really quite a stressful situation, over the last several months. Not an easy one,” he further stated, as per a report from the Guardian.

He also said that he would be willing to sell the company if he could find a buyer who would "rigorously pursue the truth”. Whilst accepting that mistakes were made, he added that "all’s well that ends well … I feel like we’re headed to a good place. We’re roughly break-even, I think we’re trending towards being cashflow positive very soon, literally in a matter of months. The advertisers are returning".

Musk admits that the criticism impacts him

He criticised media groups who had said that they wouldn't pay for Twitter Blue. “It’s a small amount of money so I don’t know what their problem is," Musk wondered. In the interview, Musk further elaborated on why he had tweeted in February that he wouldn't wish the pain of running Twitter on anyone. He revealed that he had been under constant attack, including from the media, which had hurt him as he did not have a "stone-cold heart."

Musk stated, "If you're under constant criticism and attack, and that gets fed to you nonstop, including through Twitter, it's rough." Whilst acknowledging that he had received a lot of negative feedback he added that he had not turned off replies. Musk also disclosed that he had slept at the office several times, on a couch in the library that no one visits.