Twitter CEO Elon Musk Removes Doge Meme And Reinstates Old Blue Bird Logo; Know More

Twitter's CEO Elon Musk caused a stir in the social media world when he replaced the platform's iconic Blue Bird logo with the popular "Doge" meme, which is associated with the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. However, Musk has since changed the logo back to its original design. It's worth noting that the original logo remains unchanged on Twitter's mobile app. Many users took to social media to share their thoughts on the logo updates.

After Musk changed Twitter's iconic blue bird logo to the "Doge" meme of the cryptocurrency of the same name, Dogecoin saw a 30% surge. However, the change in the logo also drew a range of comments on Twitter, with some users questioning the significance of the event. The Twitter CEO had previously shared a screenshot of a conversation in which an anonymous account asked him to change the bird logo to "doge." Musk later shared this post on Twitter, stating "As promised."

Musk also getting some flak after Twitter labelled NPR as 'US State Affliated Media'

It isn't clear what changing the logo attained. Meanwhile, Musk has been the target of some hate after adding a label to NPR's account, which identifies the organisation as "US State Affliated Media". The criticism for stating a fact is quide odd. NPR is funded by the US government.

NPR receives a significant portion of its funding from the CPB, which in turn receives most of its funding from the federal government. In the fiscal year 2020, NPR received $19.1 million from the CPB, which accounted for 5.5% of its total revenue. NPR also receives funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and other federal agencies.

In addition to its direct funding from the federal government, NPR also has ties to the government through its Board of Directors. The Board is composed of 12 members, who are appointed by the President of the United States and confirmed by the Senate. The Board is responsible for overseeing the management and direction of NPR.