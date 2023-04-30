Twitter Co-founder Jack Dorsey Slams Elon Musk; Says He Didn't Act Right

Twitter’s co-founder and ex-CEO Jack Dorsey has sharply criticised the new owner, Elon Musk, and his handling of the deal, reported the Washington Post. According to the Gulf News, Dorsey was once a supporter of Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the site. "It all went south," Dorsey wrote on Bluesky, the invite-only Twitter alternative he's backing, reported Gulf News. When asked whether the Twitter tycoon has proven himself to be the best possible steward for the platform, Dorsey answered: "No. Nor do I think he acted right after realising his timing was bad. Nor do I think the board should have forced the sale."



Notably, the hardcore criticism by the Twitter co-founder comes after the announcement of an Android version of the app that he previously introduced as an alternative to the much-celebrated social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. The IOS version of the app has been made available to Apple users and was launched in February this year. Things escalated quickly after the Tesla CEO formally took over Twitter in October last year. The erratic policy changes introduced by Twitter have made many start to look for an alternative and this is how Bluesky came into the picture.

Jack Dorsey hits out at the Twitter CEO

While criticising Musk, the Twitter co-founder illustrated how Musk’s erratic leadership has disillusioned a one-time friend and powerful ally. Due to the new rules changing every day, the microblogging site has received a growing backlash against a "tumultuous tenure" that has pushed away the advertisers who have been now fleeing and searching for alternatives, which could be blue sky, reported the Washington Post. Further, he said that he thought Musk should have paid $1 billion to back out of the deal to acquire the social media platform. The comments made by Dorsey have contradicted his eaerlier statements in which he strongly endorsed Musk’s takeover. A year ago, he said that if Twitter had to be a company at all, “Elon is the singular solution I trust.”

In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness. — jack (@jack) April 26, 2022

Musk tried to back out of the purchase a year ago when the stock market crashed immediately after his offer. This led to a legal dispute between the firm and the billionaire, which had to be resolved in order for the acquisition to go through at the initial offer price. So far, there have been no comments by Twitter on the matter.