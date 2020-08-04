Twitter Could Face FTC Fine Of Up To $250 Million For Misusing Emails And Phone Numbers

Micro-blogging website Twitter on August 3 said that the Federal Trade Commission may soon fine the company up to $250 million for improper use of users’ phone numbers and email addresses. In an SEC filing, the social media website said that FTC accused them of using personal details of the users to make targeted ads between 2013 and 2019. The potential fines would come for violations of Twitter’s 2011 agreement with the agency to no longer mislead consumers about how it protects their personal information.

READ: Twitter Restricts Donald Trump Jr.'s Account For Tweeting COVID Lies; POTUS Did It Too

Twitter allegedly violated 2011 agreement

The FTC’s draft complaint may cost the social media Webster between $150 million and $250 million. While the independent government agency is reportedly alleging that the Twitter violated its agreement, the micro-blogging site informed that it had disclosed the practice back in October. The company had reportedly said that it was done ‘inadvertently’ and called it ‘an error’.

READ: Internet Sector In US Calcified; Twitter & FB 'not Fun': Chinese Stooge Bats For TikTok

Twitter informed that the commission sent the draft complaint on July 28 and described the alleged violations of the 2011 agreement. The social media company in its 10-Q filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission said that the matter still remains unresolved and there can be no assurance as to the timing or the terms of any final outcome.

While speaking an international media outlet, a spokesperson for Twitter said that the company included an estimated range for settlement in the 10-Q filed because the complaint was received after its quarterly results were filed on July 23.

(Image: AP)

READ: Twitter Cyberattack 'mastermind' Charged With Felony, US Police Arrest Teenage Hacker

READ: Twitter Permanently Bans Former KKK Leader David Duke