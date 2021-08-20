Twitter improves DM section to avoid accidental group chat initiation by users

Twitter on August 19, 2021, announced that it is bringing a few changes to its direct messages service. The update will enable a user to send a direct message to several people in separate conversations. Following the update, a user will be able to send a tweet in up to 20 direct messages. The updates will fix the accidental initiation of a group chat when a user tries to send a message to multiple accounts.

Twitter Direct Message update, no more accidental group chats

Users on Twitter have been facing the accidental group chat initiation issue for quite some time now. While trying to send a tweet to multiple accounts on the platform, users often end up starting a Twitter group chat. With multiple updates announced, Twitter says that users will be able to DM a tweet or thread to multiple accounts or people at once using individual conversations. Addressing the widespread issue, Twitter says "no more (awkward) accidental group chats when you DM a Tweet to multiple people. Now you can share the same Tweet in up to 20 different DM convos, separately." However, the feature is an iOS first update and will come to Android devices at a later date. Secondly, receivers might not realize such messages have been sent to multiple accounts, making them a part of group spam.

No more (awkward) accidental group chats when you DM a Tweet to multiple people. Now you can share the same Tweet in up to 20 different DM convos, separately.



Rolling out on iOS and web, and soon on Android. (2/5) pic.twitter.com/oHYseF3EJE — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 19, 2021

Other updates for Twitter on iOS are about Twitter DM timestamp and reactions to messages. The update includes timestamping messages with days, instead of date and time. This change is being done to reduce the timestamp clutter in the direct message section. Individual direct messages will retain the timestamp. Additionally, iOS users will be able to open to 'add reaction' buttons by long-pressing on a message as well, instead of the previous double-tap only control. Android users would not be receiving these features. However, they still get a button to return to the most recent conversation by tapping a down arrow button which allows users to quick-scroll through a chat. In the past few months, Twitter has added a lot of new features, including a new font, easy Spaces invite, and the process to report COVID misinformation. Stay tuned for more updates on Twitter.