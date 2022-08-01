Twitter Is Testing Multimedia Tweets With Limited Users, Might Release Feature Soon

Twitter is testing a new feature that enables users to post multiple forms of media in a single tweet. According to a report by TechCrunch, Twitter is starting a new test that enables users to post GIFs, videos and images in one tweet. Until now, users were only allowed to post one media file in a tweet. Further, users will also be able to add tags to all the photos and videos in a tweet. The microblogging platform is conducting the test with a small pool of users for a limited period.

At the moment, users involved in the test can post multimedia tweets from Twitter for mobile only. In a statement quoted by the publication, Twitter says that it is testing a new feature that allows users to mix up to four media assets into a single tweet, regardless of the format. The feature is being tested as users are having more visual conversations on Twitter, using images, videos, and GIFs. Further, the media items also give the user a chance to express themselves over the 280 characters' limit.

The feature was also hinted at by Alessandro Paluzzi back in April 2022. As seen in the screenshots shared by Paluzzi, all the media seen in a post could appear as a carousel. Further, users should be able to arrange the order of posts in the carousel. As and when the feature comes out for all users, it will help them to share multiple forms of media with other users on the platform.

#Twitter is working to allow you to attach photos, videos and GIFs to a tweet at the same time 👀 pic.twitter.com/uZazWRX0Yr — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 23, 2022

Recent, Twitter launched CoTweets, a feature that allows two users to co-author a tweet together. Once two users co-author a tweet, it's posted on both their profiles simultaneously. To differentiate a CoTweet from other tweets, users see both the authors' profile pictures and usernames as the header. While the feature would allow Twitter users to partner with others and expand their viewership, it would also help them to build connections on the platform. Stay tuned for more updates on new Twitter features and other tech news.