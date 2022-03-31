Twitter might start charging for TweetDeck, researcher discovers designed sign-up page

Twitter might be planning to charge for TweetDeck, making it a paid feature. Up until now, users have been able to use the social media dashboard for managing their Twitter accounts. According to security researcher Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter is working on a new sign-up page for TweetDeck. The researcher has shared the Twitter sign up page that could be used for the service in future.

TweetDeck can be used on Google Chrome

TweetDeck can be used on browsers such as Google Chrome. The security researcher says in a Tweet that TweetDeck might become a paid feature that will be exclusively available to Twitter Blue subscribers according to the code she has discovered. The code discovers whether a user has a subscription to Twitter Blue and if not, it redirects them to the sign-up page. For those catching up, Twitter Blue costs $ 2.99 a month. This service is not available in India yet.

Twitter is filling in the new @TweetDeck signup page that they’re working on. Two new highlights:



1. A link for “the legacy version of TweetDeck” (even though it might be deprecated at some point in the future)



2. “Ad-free experience” being marketed as the selling point :P https://t.co/XP6sYsTUGM pic.twitter.com/fRc0ujZ7o2 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 30, 2022

Twitter Blue is only available to users in the United States, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. It is worth mentioning that in the past, there have been rumours about Twitter developing a paid version of TweetDeck. However, the platform itself has not confirmed anything yet. Once the service becomes paid, Twitter might expand and release TweetDeck for more regions around the world.

In related news, the micro-blogging platform Twitter is testing a new tab for its application. The Twitter cricket tab will enable users to access all the IPL-related updates. From the tab titled 'IPL' users will get all the latest updates about their favourite IPL team, players, live scores, highlights and more. Keep reading to know more about the new feature coming to Twitter users.

Currently, the feature is only being rolled out to Twitter users on Android. Once users update their application, the home screen will show a new tab with the title 'IPL' as mentioned above. Twitter will also include widgets in the IPL tab. Additionally, users will also be able to get all the latest updates from the Twitter community and Events page. To facilitate the same, Twitter has collaborated with Star Sports. Stay tuned for more tech news.