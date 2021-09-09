Twitter Parrots Reddit, Facebook; To Offer New Features With Launch Of 'Communities'

Twitter is one of the most popular microblogging applications. The platform is launching a new feature called 'Communities', which will allow users to tweet to an audience that has a similar interest. Twitter Communities is similar to Facebook Groups and Reddit, which is a feature on a popular social media platform that allows users with a particular interest to form a closed group and talk.

Starting from September 8, 2021, Twitter users will be able to join test Communities that will be formed upon the hashtags #DogTwitter, #AstroTwitter, #SkincareTwitter and #SoleFood. Unlike the others that convey the central idea of the communities, the last one is for people who are interested in sneakers.

When the feature comes out of the experimental phase and rolls out with full zeal, users will be able to start their own communities based on a central idea or a theme. Other users will be able to join these Communities directly and weet other people with similar interests. The tweets made in such communities will be public, but replies and other conversations related to the tweets will be limited to the Twitter group only.

say hi to Communities—the place to connect with people who Tweet like you. testing now on iOS and web, Android soon! pic.twitter.com/TJdKwUa4D2 — Twitter Communities (@JoinCommunities) September 8, 2021

The test has already begun and users will be able to spot Twitter Communities at the bottom of the application for iOS or in the menu given at the side of the web-based interface for desktop and laptop users. While Android users will be able to read the Tweets too and "more functionality" is on its way. That being said, these Communities on Twitter will be managed by moderators. The moderators will have the ability to add other users to the community, by inviting or sending direct messages. If need be, a moderator can remove the content posted in a Twitter Community as well.

In future, Twitter will bring advanced discovery features that will allow people to find out accounts and groups that talk about similar interests and might want to share a conversation. In an official blog post, Twitter Staff Product Manager David Regan says "Some conversations aren't for everyone, just the people who want to talk about the thing you want to talk about." Adding to it, Regan says "we want to continue to support public conversation and help people find Communities that match their interests, while also creating a more intimate space for conversation."