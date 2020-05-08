Uber Partners With Nature's Basket To Deliver Essential Supplies In Mumbai, Pune

Ride-hailing major Uber on Thursday, May 7 announced that it has partnered with Nature's Basket to provide people in Mumbai and Pune doorsteps delivery of essential supplies amid the ongoing lockdown.

"We are pleased to extend our last-mile delivery service to Nature's Basket so they can meet the essential needs of their customers. We will continue to offer our technology and network to support authorities and citizens in containing the spread of COVID-19 and in their attempts to return to a new normal," Uber India and South Asia Director-Operations and Head of Cities Prabhjeet Singh said.

He added that the company is also stepping up efforts to create earning opportunities for driver-partners by not charging any commissions, thus enabling those with this last-mile delivery service to keep 100 percent of billed amounts.

(Image: PTI)