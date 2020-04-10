Uber India Partners With BigBasket To Deliver Essentials Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Uber India has partnered with BigBasket, online grocery store, to deliver everyday essentials to consumers amid the nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19 pandemic. The ride-sharing company announced the last-mile delivery service by deploying a mix of UberGo, UberXL and UberMoto to support BigBasket to deliver essential supplies to consumers at their doorsteps.

Uber said that the initiative is aimed at supporting the authorities to contain the pandemic while ensuring the delivery of essential supplies to customers in a timely manner. Prabhjeet Singh, Director-Operation, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement that that last-mile delivery service provides “multiple wins” as it will also create earning opportunities for drivers, adding that the company will not charge any commissions for its efforts.

“We stand ready to support all other private and public sector efforts in keeping vital supply chains open and to ensure last-mile delivery of everyday supplies, during this current nationwide lockdown,” said the company executive.

The last-mile delivery service of Uber will enable BigBasket to serve its customers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Noida. The company said that all drivers associated with this service have been provided masks, gloves, sanitisers, and specialised safety training in line with government guidelines. It emphasised that the association with BigBasket will comply with all hygiene and traffic regulations.

'Financial assistance to drivers'

Lalita Aggarwal, BigBasket’s National Process Head-Last Mile, highlighted that the nationwide lockdown has led to a disruption in the supply of essential goods, primarily led by a shortage of personnel and delivery vehicles. She expressed delight on the partnership with Uber India and said that the company will be utilising a portion of Uber’s huge fleet of cars, bikes as well as personnel to ensure the delivery service.

“We are thankful to Uber India for helping us deliver essential goods to thousands of customers across the country and the opportunity to provide financial sustenance to many drivers and riders during this time,” said Aggarwal in a statement.

(Image credit: PTI)