What Does GTS Mean On Snapchat? Learn What Slangs Like GTS, GTG & LOL Mean

Sharing Snaps on Snapchat has become an important medium for friends to interact and share their daily on-goings with each other. Users of this social media app love to take and send selfies in unique filters that make a user look goofy and cute. Nowadays, using Bitmojis on Snapchat has become an important trend where people can create stickers that represent their personalities. Apart from this, many exciting features of this app like Snap Map, 3D Bitmoji, games, and more keep intriguing global audience effectively. However, users preferably use this app to chat as it has a unique privacy protection protocol that makes chatting simple. While sending Snaps, many users use slangs like GTS, GTG, LOL and more which may usually confuse new users as they may not know the meaning. If you are wondering what GTS and GTG stand for and what does GTS mean on Snapchat, here is all you need to know-

What does GTS mean on Snapchat?

It is not easy for many people who are not familiar with the Snapchat text slangs to understand short forms such as GTS. It can be difficult to reply to such texts such as GTS and more when you do not understand them. When they try to search the meaning of GTS on Google, some of the results indicate "Go To Sleep", which is not usually the meaning used on Snapchat while chatting as many users use 'Go 2 Sleep' to convey the same on Snapchat. The intended meaning of GTS on Snapchat is "Good Times." This slang is generally used for ending a conversation on a positive note or just to say that life is good or you are having a fun time.

What Does GTG mean on Snapchat?

GTG in Snapchat text slang means "Got To Go." This slang is generally used to indicate that a person is going offline as they have to complete some important work.

What Does LOL mean on Snapchat?

LOL means "Laughing Out Loud" on Snapchat. While sending this slang a person is expressing that they are laughing on the top of their voice. It is also used to convey that a message is funny or that they find the received Snaps funny. However, sometimes LOL is also used as a passive-aggressive short form while ending a chat on an angry note. People also use LOL to avoid texts from a person.

