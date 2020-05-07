What Does OML Mean On Snapchat? Meaning Of OML, AMA & IMHO Explained!

Users of Snapchat have been increasing since the first launch of the social media app in July 2011. Snapchat is loved for its impressive privacy protection protocol. The app allows users to click pictures, create videos and edit them with its extensive set of filters that makes a user look cute and goofy in their selfies. It also allows them with 'fast forward' or 'slow-mo a video' recording on the app.

Apart from such incredible characteristics, Snapchat users love to chat with all their friends using short forms or slangs while sharing snaps. Such Snapchat text slangs are short and help users to fit words in one or two lines to make it easier for the receiver to read the text in the image before the time for viewing the image gets over. However, slangs like OML, AMA, IMHO and more may confuse new users. If you are wondering what AMA and IMHO stand for and what does OML mean on Snapchat, here is all you need to know:

What does OML mean on Snapchat?

Many people who are not familiar with the Snapchat text slang find it difficult to understand Snaps and text messages like OML and more. However, OML in Snapchat text slang means "Oh My Lord." This slang is generally used to indicate that a person is shocked or surprised looking at a certain Snap or a text message. OML is a replacement of OMG or OMFG which is mostly used to make oneself stand out.

What Does AMA mean on Snapchat?

AMA in Snapchat text slang that means "Ask Me Anything." This slang is a popularly used slang in today's internet time. People send Snaps and text messages with "AMA" in it to assure one or more people that they can ask them questions. It has become a trend where people use it to start a conversation with friends and strangers on social media.

What Does IMHO mean on Snapchat?

IMHO means “In My Humble Opinion” on Snapchat. While sending this slang a person is trying to share their opinions and thoughts to the other person. It is used to convey that you are not trying to bring someone's emotions, opinion or belief down and you are just sharing what you feel. IMHO is a trending acronym on Snapchat that is used to tell someone that you respect someone's thought before telling them your opinion.

