What Is Delhi Driver Yojana? How To Apply Online On Delhi Transport Website?

The Delhi Government has been taking several measures to provide citizens as much as help and assistance they can. Recently the Delhi government announced that it is going to avail temporary ration cards for non-residents of the state during this lockdown and now it is all set to provide Corona Help to Drivers with Delhi Driver Yojana. With this scheme, the state government of India's capital will be providing one-time monetary help to drivers.
The Delhi government will provide one-time financial help of ₹5,000 to drivers of autorickshaws, taxis, e-rickshaws, rickshaws and other paratransit vehicles to tackle the economic crisis caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. This ₹5000 Corona help can be availed easily through an easy online procedure by logging into the Delhi Transport website i.e. http://transport.delhi.gov.in/ and filling a simple form. A driver can avail of the help amount from April 13 till April 27, 2020. The Delhi Driver Yojana was announced on April 2, 2020. If you are wondering how to apply on the Delhi transport website, here is a step-by-step guide.
Here is the complete process to apply online for Delhi Driver Scheme to get Rs. 5,000 assistance:-
For assistance and doubt regarding the Corona Help of Rs. 5,000 under the Delhi Driver Yojana announced on April 2, people can contact the helpline number. All the auto, taxi, maxi cab drivers and owners of paratransit vehicles can contact the helpline numbers at:-
However, one can only call in between 9 AM to 6 PM except Sundays from April 13 till April 27, 2020.
दिल्ली में ऑटो, ई-रिक्शा, ग्रामीण सेवा, फट-फट सेवा, टैक्सी चलाने वाले हजारों लोग लॉकडाउन में बेरोजगार हो गए हैं। उनके परिवारों की सहायता के लिए हम प्रति चालक ₹5,000 दे रहे हैं— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 12, 2020
कल से सभी चालक अपना आवेदन ट्रांसपोर्ट डिपार्टमेंट की वेबसाइट पर जमा करा पाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/hm0QAqUrBw
