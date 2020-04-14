What Is Delhi Driver Yojana? How To Apply Online On Delhi Transport Website?

The Delhi Government has been taking several measures to provide citizens as much as help and assistance they can. Recently the Delhi government announced that it is going to avail temporary ration cards for non-residents of the state during this lockdown and now it is all set to provide Corona Help to Drivers with Delhi Driver Yojana. With this scheme, the state government of India's capital will be providing one-time monetary help to drivers.

What is Delhi Driver Yojana?

The Delhi government will provide one-time financial help of ₹5,000 to drivers of autorickshaws, taxis, e-rickshaws, rickshaws and other paratransit vehicles to tackle the economic crisis caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. This ₹5000 Corona help can be availed easily through an easy online procedure by logging into the Delhi Transport website i.e. http://transport.delhi.gov.in/ and filling a simple form. A driver can avail of the help amount from April 13 till April 27, 2020. The Delhi Driver Yojana was announced on April 2, 2020. If you are wondering how to apply on the Delhi transport website, here is a step-by-step guide.

How to avail ₹5000 from Delhi Driver Scheme Online

Here is the complete process to apply online for Delhi Driver Scheme to get Rs. 5,000 assistance:-

Visit the Delhi Transport dept’s official website at http://transport.delhi.gov.in/

At the homepage, click at the “ Application For Financial Assistance by Para Transit Vehicle Owners ”

” Or the Delhi Driver Scheme Apply Online Direct Link – http://164.100.94.244/cvfa/

Then the Delhi Transport Dept’s instructions page before filling registration/application form online will appear as shown below:-

Delhi Driver Yojana Instructions Transport Dept

Then click at the “ Click here ” link to open the Delhi Driver Scheme online registration form.

” link to open the Delhi Driver Scheme online registration form. Delhi Driver Scheme Application Registration Form

In the opened application form, fill in all the necessary details and upload required documents as prescribed by the department.

Follow all the instructions as provided and complete the registration process.

Once the application and verification process is completed, financial assistance would be transferred to bank accounts of beneficiaries.

Helpline Number for Delhi Driver Yojana by Transport Department

For assistance and doubt regarding the Corona Help of Rs. 5,000 under the Delhi Driver Yojana announced on April 2, people can contact the helpline number. All the auto, taxi, maxi cab drivers and owners of paratransit vehicles can contact the helpline numbers at:-

011-23930763

011-23970290

However, one can only call in between 9 AM to 6 PM except Sundays from April 13 till April 27, 2020.

List of Documents to Apply Online for Delhi Driver Scheme

Driving license number

PSV badge no.

Mobile number

Date of birth

Gender

Aadhaar number

Note: Only after the submission of the completed application form with required supporting documents, the online application for Delhi Driver Yojana form would be considered on the Delhi Transport website.

Eligibility for Delhi Driver Scheme of ₹5000 Corona Help

The beneficiaries of this scheme include all owners of public transit passenger vehicles viz. Auto Rickshaw, Gramin Sewa, Taxis, Maxicab, Phatphat Sewa, e-Rikshaws, School cabs, Eco-Friendly Sewa etc.

All the applicant drivers must be holding their valid driver’s license and PSV Badge.

The assistance amount of Rs. 5,000 will be given to all the PSV Badge holders who have been issued these badges till March 23, 2020 when the lockdown was started.

दिल्ली में ऑटो, ई-रिक्शा, ग्रामीण सेवा, फट-फट सेवा, टैक्सी चलाने वाले हजारों लोग लॉकडाउन में बेरोजगार हो गए हैं। उनके परिवारों की सहायता के लिए हम प्रति चालक ₹5,000 दे रहे हैं



कल से सभी चालक अपना आवेदन ट्रांसपोर्ट डिपार्टमेंट की वेबसाइट पर जमा करा पाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/hm0QAqUrBw — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 12, 2020

