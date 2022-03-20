What is Facebook Protect and how to turn it on? Know everything about the security feature

Recently, many Facebook users have reported that they got locked out of their accounts. The issue dates back to early March when the users were reported to have received a spam-like email from Facebook with the title, 'Your account required advanced security from Facebook Protect.' The mail mentioned how users need to enable the Facebook Protect feature or they would not be able to access their account. That being said, let's take a look at what is Facebook Protect and how can users enable it. Keep reading to find out more.

According to an official blog post, Facebook Protect is a "security program for groups of people that are more likely to be targeted by malicious hackers, such as human rights defenders, journalists, and government officials." Adding to it, the blog post mentions that Facebook Protect helps these groups of people adopt stronger account security protections, like two-factor authentication, and monitors for potential hacking threats.

How to activate Facebook Protect?

Click on the 'downward-pointing arrow' in the top-right corner of the Facebook profile

Click on 'Settings & Privacy' then click on 'Settings

Click on 'Security and Login'

Under 'Facebook Protect', click 'Get Started'

On the welcome screen, click 'Next

On the 'Facebook Protect benefits screen' click 'Next'

Facebook will scan the account for potential vulnerabilities and make suggestions on what to fix as one turns on Facebook Protect. Common suggestions of what to fix include choosing a stronger password or enabling two-factor authentication.

Click on 'Fix Now' and follow the on-screen instructions to finish turning on Facebook Protect.

However, if a user heads over to the given section and searches for Facebook Protect, there is a chance that the security feature would not show up. Facebook has mentioned in a support page post that it is slowly releasing Facebook Protect to more and more users. Hence, if a user does not see a way to turn on Facebook Protect, there is nothing wrong with their account.

However, users being locked out of their Facebook accounts for not enabling two-factor authentication is something that is strange. The Meta-owned platform has not come up with a solution for users who are locked out of their accounts, Stay tuned for more Meta related updates and other tech news.