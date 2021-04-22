What Is Groww App? Details About Charges, Features, Download & More

Quick links:
Source: Screenshot of the Play Store
Digital investment platforms have been growing significantly in India and there has been an increase in the number of apps coming to the market. As the world is trying to adjust to the recent changes that occurred due to the current pandemic situation, people have started looking for various options to grow their money. This is the reason why many people have started looking out for various stock trading and investing options in the past few months. After trying various other apps in the market, many users are currently wondering about what is Groww App. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Founded in 2016, the Groww App is a simple and easy to use investment platforms in India. It is one of the highly-rated apps in the Play Store and App Store with a rating of over 4.4 and 4.5 stars respectively. With a safe and secure and a high level of encryption standards, the company allows Stocks, mutual funds, SIP and now IPO investments (IPO investments began from Feb 2021) via the Groww app and web platform.
Groww is an evolving stock market app with many advanced features. The platform aims to be an all-in-one online investment app that can allow investors to invest across multiple asset classes like Stocks, Mutual Funds, Derivatives, Gold, US Stocks, Fixed Deposits, etc. much easily and effectively. This application is trying to follow the Vocal for Local vision initiated by the honourable PM. The application empowers people to start trading without any hassle using its smooth user interface, and it is available to both; Android and iOS users.