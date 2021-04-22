What Is Groww App? Details About Charges, Features, Download & More

Digital investment platforms have been growing significantly in India and there has been an increase in the number of apps coming to the market. As the world is trying to adjust to the recent changes that occurred due to the current pandemic situation, people have started looking for various options to grow their money. This is the reason why many people have started looking out for various stock trading and investing options in the past few months. After trying various other apps in the market, many users are currently wondering about what is Groww App. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is Groww app?

Founded in 2016, the Groww App is a simple and easy to use investment platforms in India. It is one of the highly-rated apps in the Play Store and App Store with a rating of over 4.4 and 4.5 stars respectively. With a safe and secure and a high level of encryption standards, the company allows Stocks, mutual funds, SIP and now IPO investments (IPO investments began from Feb 2021) via the Groww app and web platform.

Groww is an evolving stock market app with many advanced features. The platform aims to be an all-in-one online investment app that can allow investors to invest across multiple asset classes like Stocks, Mutual Funds, Derivatives, Gold, US Stocks, Fixed Deposits, etc. much easily and effectively. This application is trying to follow the Vocal for Local vision initiated by the honourable PM. The application empowers people to start trading without any hassle using its smooth user interface, and it is available to both; Android and iOS users.

Groww app charges -

An investor is required to pay brokerage charges, Demat charges, and other regulatory charges like STT, exchange transaction charges, GST, and Stamp Duty, for stocks. Equity Delivery - Lower than Rs 20 or 0.05% of trade value Equity Intraday - Lower than Rs 20 or 0.05% of trade value



Groww app features include -

User-friendly, simple, and clean user interface.

One-Click Order placement.

Safe and secured app.

Instant paperless account opening.

Candlestick charts to show price movements and historical performance.

Complete information on all listed Indian companies.

Latest news and insights, resources, blogs, videos, and content related to financial markets.

Real-time price updates.

In-app help and support section for quick query resolution.

Facility to chat with customer helpdesk.

Groww app download -

Go to the PlayStore/ Appstore.

Type Groww on the Search Bar

Look for Stocks, Demat, Mutual Fund, SIP- Groww app.

Click on Install to download the app.

