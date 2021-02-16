What Is Leher App? Learn More About Leher App And Its Features Here

Leher App has released and has generated some hype along the way. Leher App is a live discussion social network and has been released during the ongoing pandemic. Leher app is here to provide a solution for that and provide a base for the people to conduct their discussions live. Many users want to learn What is Leher App.

Also read: Gab Is The Latest Platform For Trump And His Allies, Read About The Twitter Competitor

Also read: 'Did Not Participate In This Decision': Parler CEO John Matze Says He Has Been Fired

What is Leher App?

Leher is a live discussion social network, users can drop into club rooms and discuss with their network, community, or friends. People can also join live video discussions and start clubs around the topics that they love. Leher application provides the users with the ability to host their own live show, they also help them build their brand around it. Users can also explore the past discussions that have been put up by the users. These discussions don’t have a parameter, users can decide any topic they are fond of and start a live discussion on it.

About Leher App

Leher App also provides a lot of features for the users to try out and make their experience on the application better. Leher app features provide users to help host discussions and build their brand. Check out the Leher app features below:

Host Discussions

Users can host a discussion about any topic they find interesting, they can invite other participants to engage in this discussion and go live with it.

Growing the Audience

Leher also provides help to users to grow their audience base. They can do that by engaging with their audience through Live Q&A, Polls, Comments, AMA, and Direct Messaging.

Building a Brand

Leher also helps the users to build their brand by providing the feature of monetizing their accounts through subscriptions and brand collaborations.

Topics

Leher helps the users in discovering interesting topics and questions that people are curious about.

Interactive Q&A

Leher allows the users to engage their audience in a Live Q&A experience.

Polls & Reactions

Leher also provides the users with features such as Live Discussions with Stickers, Emoji Reactions, and Live Polls so that users can engage more with their audience.

Leher App Founders

Many People want to learn who the Leher app founders are. Leher is an Indian application and the founder of this application are Vikas Malpani and Atul Jaju.

Also read: US Right-wing Friendly 'Parler' App Announces Re-launch

Also read: 'Independent Technology': Parler Announces Re-launch After Being Shut Over Capitol Riots