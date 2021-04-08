What Is PAYG service In Vodafone? Who Gets Charged For The Extra Data?

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company that has millions of users all over the world. The telecommunications company provides a number of services for the convenience of its customers. One such service is its PAYG service and here is more information about the PAYG service of Vodafone.

What is PAYG service in Vodafone?

PAYG service in Vodafone means ‘Pay as you go’. It is a billing method that enables a user to pay only for the services used by them. PAYG service means that the credit has been purchased in advance and is used for the services when those are availed or consumed.

PAYG Service in Vodafone enables a user to use extra data apart from the daily set limit. He or she pays extra as per the limit that is pre-decided by the service provider. According to a report in go4customer, Vodafone PAYG service charges paisa per 10 KB for prepaid users and postpaid users.

To put it in simplier terms, PAYG service in Vodafone means that if a user buys a data pack and manages to exhaust it by the evening, then with PAYG service, they can continue using the data. The charges for the same will be deducted from the main account of the user. If a user has a postpaid connection, then they shall be billed for the extra data on their post paid bill.

It has been reported by the media portal that earlier, the charges were 2 paisa per 10 KB. Vodafone defines PAYG service or PAYG Vodafone as a service when the company provides a SIM card to the users along with a number that helps in easy internet access. Vodafone has said, according to the media portal, that the company owns the SIM and it can change the same anytime.

Reportedly, the users are expected to adhere to the rules and regulations that are decided by the company. Moreover, the company advises the users to use a mobile that fits in Vodafone network connection.

The PAYG service eliminates the chances of the telecommunication company putting hidden charges or upfront costs on their customers. Moreover, it ensures multiple payment options for users. PAYG ensures transparency and hence makes it the most reliable service in telecommunications.

Image credits: PTI