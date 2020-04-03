What Is Aarogya Setu App? Did Govt Replace Corona Kavach App? Know Details

The Coronavirus pandemic has become a matter of international concern with confirmed cases crossing the mark of 1,016,330 and the death of 53,238 people around the globe. People are protecting themselves by practicing social distancing. It has become important for the government to test as many people as they can and find out more confirmed cases. The count of confirmed cases in India has reached the number of 2567 patients with more and more new cases adding up in a few hours. To find out more cases and to spread information about the dangers of COVID-19, the government has officially launched a new application called Aarogya Setu app.

What is Aarogya Setu app?

Source: Play Store

The Aarogya Setu app is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The software is a location-based Coronavirus tracker app that allows the user to understand if they have come in contact with any COVID-19 positive patient. The application also comes with other added features that can track a person's breathing capacity, and a survey form which allows everyone to check symptoms, and guides them to see a doctor if needed. The app seems to have replaced the Corona Kavach app which was not officially released by the Government.

How effective is Aarogya Setu app?

Aarogya Setu Coronavirus tracker app is available in 11 languages, including English, Hindi, Bangla, and Marathi. It is one of many location-based surveillance apps that have been launched by governments across the world to help with contact tracing efforts for COVID-19. The disclaimer on the App Permissions page of the application says, “Your data is shared only with the Government of India. The app does not allow your name and number to be disclosed to the public at large at any time."

According to the government's expectations, this coronavirus tracker app will help it monitor the status of the community spread of COVID-19, and keep citizens away from infected users. The guidelines of the previous initiative called 'Corona Kavach' stated that "Your location data stays offline and is shared only when there is a potential health risk."

Apart from this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered to share the Coronavirus tracker app Aarogya Setu with other SAARC nations which include Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Bangladesh. This will help all the other nations to tackle the pandemic effectively. The Aarogya Setu app download is available on both Play Store and App Store for Android and iOS users.

