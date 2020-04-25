What Is The Get CET Go App? Learn To Login, Get The Download Link & More

The lockdown in India has been extended till May 3 to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. However, many students of Class 12 are unable to prepare for competitive exams properly. To help such students during this time, the Karnataka Government has launched a new Get CET Go mobile app. This mobile app will be providing online coaching for KCET and NEET exam aspirants.

What is the Get CET Go App?

Source ~ Google Play Store

The Get CET Go App is a mobile application launched by the Karnataka Government to help the students to prepare for competitive exams like KCET and NEET. This app ensures that such students get access to the study materials, syllabus and more.

The Karnataka Government under this initiation provides two apps, the Get CET Go app and the Edureader App. Both the applications can be downloaded from the official website i.e. www.GetCETGo.in. These apps are loaded with the comprehensive study material in the form of a synopsis, practice questions, chapter-wise tests, mock tests and revision videos.

However, the contents are only available for students registered for CET 2020. This means a person needs to have the CET Roll number to login into the app or the online website. A student can simply use the Get CET Go app, online portal, or the YouTube channel to prepare themselves for the competitive exams.

Get CET Go App Download

Download the Get CET Go app and the Edureader app from the Google Play store or the App store. The students can directly download the apps from the official website. The download link for Get CET Go app is http://tiny.cc/znsdnz and to download the Edureader app click on http://tiny.cc/fq6anz. Press 'Yes' when asked for the permission to download the apps.

Get CET Go App login

To login into the Get CET Go app of the Karnataka state government, a student requires a CET roll number. If you are wondering how to login in the Get CET Go app, here is all you need to know.

Open the Get CET Go app.

At the login page, fill the Username which is CET roll number.

Fill your password (the password is sent to the mobile number).

The App will then ask permission to download the data. To allow the application to download all the study material press 'Yes' to all questions for permission.

The content size will be about 350 MB and may take 5 minutes to download on WiFi.

Once the contents are downloaded, a student will be able to see the courses, the subjects and the various elements of the content. The contents are provided in sub-sections such as synopsis, classwork questions, homework, practise questions and mock tests. Each of these content sub-sections will be downloaded only when you access it.

Once downloaded, you can access the downloaded content offline and continue preparing even if you are not connected to the internet.

How to login on the Get CET Go online portal?

Source ~ GetCETGo.in

Go to https://karnatakacet.acedigilearn.com/org/deekshanetwork

Fill the Username which is CET roll number

Fill your password (the password is sent to the mobile number linked to your CET Application)

You will then enter the platform and will be able to access all content.

In this mode, you will have to be connected to the internet at all times to access the content.

The department also has a YouTube channel, Get CET Go. To access videos, the link is shorturl.at/zG259. The channel will release videos in a phased manner. Along with comprehensive CET content, there are videos on revisions, detailed synopses and mock tests to help students prepare for NEET 2020. The channel has subject-wise playlists for CET and NEET separately.

