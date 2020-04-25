COVID-19: Karnataka Initiates Phase I Clinical Trials To Use Convalescent Plasma Therapy

Karnataka on Saturday initiated phase one of the clinical trials to use the Convalescent Plasma Therapy to treat severe COVID-19 infected patients.

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu stated the BMC Victoria hospital has taken the first step to start the therapy. He further wished the doctors of the hospital a great success. According to him, it is a "torchbearer" in the fight against Coronavirus.

Currently, in Karnataka, there are a total of 474 cases of Coronavirus, out of which, 152 have been recovered, while 18 people have succumbed to the infection.

Karnataka has taken a lead role as we initiate Phase I clinical trials to use Convalescent Plasma Therapy for severe Covid 19 infected patients. BMC Victoria hospital took the first step today. We are determined to vanquish this enemy of mankind. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/XU1BfXqGgj — B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) April 25, 2020

I wish our team of doctors at BMC Victoria hospital and team led by Dr US Vishal Rao a great success. This will be a torchbearer in our fight against Corona. (2/2) — B Sriramulu (@sriramulubjp) April 25, 2020

About Plasma Therapy

The antibodies created to fight the infection remain in a person's blood even after his/her recovery from the novel coronavirus. If such an individual donates blood, the plasma which has a high concentration of the antibodies can be transfused to a COVID-19 patient. This could help boost the immune system of the latter.

COVID-19 cases in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 24,506, including 18,668 active cases. While 775 deaths have been reported overall, around 5,063 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

