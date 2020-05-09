What Is The Pravasi Rahat Mitra App Of UP Govt? Learn How It Is Going To Work

The Uttar Pradesh Government, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, has taken numerous efforts to provide facilities to the citizens of the state. Where India is under the third phase of the lockdown till May 17 to fight against the spread of the Coronavirus in the country, the state governments have launched many apps and websites aimed at easing the problems faced by people during this time. Similarly, the UP government launched the Pravasi Rahat Mitra app which is going to help migrant citizens who are coming back to the state from other places in India to find a livelihood.

What is the Pravasi Rahat Mitra app?

The Pravasi Rahat Mitra app is an initiative taken by the Uttar Pradesh government to provide migrant citizens coming to Uttar Pradesh from other states the opportunity to take advantage of government schemes. The mobile software was developed by the revenue department of UP in collaboration with the United Nation Development program. To overcome the spread of COVID-19 health and financial crises, the app will also help to monitor their health besides providing jobs and livelihood related to their skills.

Key features of the Pravasi Rahat Mitra app:

According to the UP government spokesperson, the exchange of information by various departments of the government will help in planning and formulating programs for employment and livelihood of these migrant citizens. The Pravasi Rahat Mitra app will contain details about the migrant citizens who have reached their homes from other states in India. Other basic information of the person such as name, educational qualification, temporary and permanent address, bank account details, Corona-related screening status, and experience will be taken in the app.

The migrant assistance app will collect details of 65 types of skills so that the citizens coming from other states do not have to worry about anything. Another feature of the Pravasi Rahat Mitra app is that it can work in both online and offline modes. Apart from these features, data of people from rural and urban areas can also be separated into the app for effective decision making.

Pravasi Rahat Mitra app download information

A person can easily download the Pravasi Rahat Mitra app from the official website of the UP Government through the app link provided on the homepage i.e. http://rahatup.in/.

