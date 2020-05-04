What Is Prochesta Prokolpo Scheme And How To Apply Online To Avail Benefits?

The coronavirus outbreak has affected the lives of millions of daily wage workers in India. The unorganised sectors of Indian society are evidently facing a big challenge of acquiring necessary services and financial aid. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the West Bengal government has launched the Prochesta Prokolpo scheme in order to help the daily wage workers with financial aid. Check out how to apply for the Prochesta Prokolpo scheme.

What is Prochesta Prokolpo scheme?

The Prochesta Prokolpo scheme allows people falling below the poverty line to get the assistance of ₹1000. The West Bengal government has laid out specific guidelines that decide the eligibility of the candidate to avail the ₹1000 benefits through the Prochesta Prokolpo scheme. The eligibility criteria have been listed below -

The beneficiary must be a resident of West Bengal

Candidate should fall below the poverty line

All workers earning daily wages in the unorganized sector are eligible to avail the benefits from the Prochesta Prokolpo scheme

Prochesta app download

The West Bengal government has also launched a Prochesta app download link which will be listed below. The Prochesta app allows user to easily upload their data and fill the online form to avail benefits of the Prochesta Prokolpo scheme. Access the link given below and download the Prochesta app. The app is only available for Android as of now.

Prochesta app download link - http://prachestawb.in

Image courtesy - Prochesta official website

Besides this, interested candidates can also access the official website of the West Bengal government in order to avail of the benefits of the scheme. After accessing the website, fill out the form listed below along with the important documents required. The important documents have been listed below -

Job card of the daily wager

Aadhaar Card copy

Bank details

BPL card

Residence proof

Valid mobile number

