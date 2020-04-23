Flipkart Launches Its First Interactive Game Show ‘Kya Bolti Public’

As we continue to stay safe indoors, Flipkart Video presents a new poll-based game show to keep you engaged. ‘Kya Bolti Public’ presents a differentiated consumer experience by integrating two highly engaging concepts, gamification, and video streaming for the first time ever on the Flipkart app. Hosted by Maniesh Paul, the show is live and can be played through the day from 9 am - 9 pm.

A smartly packaged game show, 'Kya Bolti Public' brings together the right amount of entertainment with a witty host, fun script, trending questions, a chance to win big prizes, and a seamless experience that is user-friendly and mobile-first. The poll-based game show has host Maniesh Paul ask viewers a set of 5 exciting questions every episode each with 2 options to choose from.

READ | When Will Flipkart Delivery Be Available Amid The Coronavirus Lockdown?

Entertainment at home

What makes this quiz format different is that the questions have no right or wrong answer, and the results solely depend on India’s most popular choice. The entire show has been created and executed remotely and is aimed at entertaining the country and winning rewards while encouraging people to stay indoors.

“At a time when the nation continues to stay indoors, we are constantly looking at innovative ways to connect with our consumers. With interactivity being a key focus for us, we are excited to launch our latest Original under the Flipkart Video Originals umbrella - Kya Bolti Public. This is a poll based game that will facilitate participation from across the country. The first show of its kind on our app, it follows a unique user interface that is a result of our consumer-first approach combined with our technology experience”, said Prakash Sikaria, Vice-President of Growth and Monetisation at Flipkart.

READ | Flipkart Co-founder Sachin Bansal Becomes Managing Director Of Venture Navi Technologies

The show uses a distinctive mechanism that allows users to stream the show and click their answers on the screen while making simple guesses of the questions posted. With a host of fun questions ranging from ‘Who is better at housework between Katrina Kaif and Shikhar Dhawan?’ to ‘Who is sporting a better haircut between Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo?’; now India gets to choose. Spanning over a month, the show will have a new episode each day that gives people a chance to win big in every episode.

To participate, tune into the Flipkart app, tap on the video button at the bottom, click on ‘Kya Bolti Public’ and submit your answers!

To know more: https://youtu.be/vuLu3fg_WXs

READ | Digital Video Game Spending Reaches Record High Amid COVID-19 Lockdown: Report

READ | Games To Play On Zoom With Students: Check Out These Fun Game Suggestions