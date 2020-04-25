What Is The Sneher Paras App? How To Download, Eligibility Criteria, Documents & More

The West Bengal Government is providing Coronavirus relief to all migrants who are stranded in some other state under the WB Migrant Worker Relief Scheme. This scheme has enabled the state government to launch the Sneher Paras App, which will provide monetary help to all the West Bengal labourers who are stuck in different states of India away from their homes. This Sneher Paras App, under the WB Migrant Worker Relief Scheme, will ensure that no migrant from the state faces problems during this time of lockdown.

What is the Sneher Paras App?

The West Bengal Sneher Paras App will provide ₹1000 monetary help to labourers from the state that have been stuck away from home. The Chief Minister of WB, Mamta Banerjee released this Corona Help App to ensure that the labourers receive the most required monetary help during this lockdown as they cannot earn wages. One can download this WB assistance app from the official site of the state government. This scheme was launched by the state on April 20, 2020. However, to avail the benefits of the scheme, the workers need to fulfil certain eligibility criteria. The process is simple and easy. Here is how to register for the Jharkhand Sahayata App.

WB Sneher Paras App download

The department has said that the Sneher Paras App link is available on the official website of the West Bengal state government i.e. https://www.wb.gov.in/index.aspx. By downloading this application, needy people will be able to register themselves. After that, the assistance amount of ₹1000 will be added to their account. The workers who want to avail the relief amount granted by the state government just have to visit https://www.wb.gov.in/index.aspx or https://jaibanglamw.wb.gov.in/app_download/latest for Sneher Paras App download link. To get ₹1000 amount in your account, download the Mobile App from the given website and enter information about yourself. The West Bengal Sneher Paras App is only for those people who are labourers of WB state and are stuck in other states during the lockdown.

Sneher Paras Scheme Eligibility Criteria

The worker applying for the assistance must be a citizen of West Bengal.

Those workers who are stranded in other states of the country and not able to come home due to the non-availability of transportation and the restrictions imposed by the respective state governments on interstate movement.

To apply for the scheme they need to submit of their details as proof that they are resident of Bengal such as Khadyasathi number or EPIC number or Aadhaar number

Documents Required for the ₹1000 Coronavirus relief

Photograph

Identification proof such as Voter ID, Aadhar Card, Passport, etc

Account details

Active Mobile number

Local Contact Person: Name, relationship and contact number of the contact person in West Bengal.

Last date of registration for West Bengal Sneher Paras App

May 3, 2020

