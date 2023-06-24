What Is WhatsApp Pink? New Cybersecurity Scam That Has Put Law Enforcement On Alert

At a time when Whatsapp is launching several new updates, the messaging application is witnessing a rise of a new type of scam called Whatsapp Pink scam. State governments and law enforcement authorities have alerted citizens to the alleged scam in Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka, and more states are asking people to take precautionary measures against the same.

A warning was also issued by North Region Cybercrime stating, "WHATSAPP PINK – A Red Alert For Android Users” recently.

What is Whatsapp Pink scam?

The WhatsApp Pink scam refers to hackers and scammers sending a message to users. The message contains a link that asks the user to download Whatsapp Pink, a hoax version of the application. The users fall into the trap of scammers after they are told that the new version consists of a better interface and improvements.

According to the police, the link is attached to the message in an effort of phishing. On clicking on the link, the user is at risk of having the data stored on their phone compromised. The scammers are able to access information on the phone without permission. Dangers include financial loss, identity theft and spam.

Police issue alert

Mumbai Police has issued an advisory saying: "The news about 'New Pink Look WhatsApp with extra features' which is recently doing the rounds is a hoax that can lead to hacking your mobile through malicious software. It is not an uncommon instance to see fraudsters come up with a variety of new tricks and ways to lure gullible users into falling into their trap to commit cyber fraud. It is for the users to be Aware, Alert, and Attentive to these kinds of frauds and remain safe and secure in the digital world.”

The police have also put out certain guidelines on how to stay safe from such attempts. The officials have advised that if the user has already installed the fake version of WhatsApp, they should straightway uninstall it.