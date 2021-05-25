What Will Replace Internet Explorer In Microsoft Windows? Know All Details

On May 19, 2021, Microsoft revealed on its official blog that the Internet Explorer 11 web browser would be retired on June 15, 2022, for some versions of Windows 10. Legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications will continue to run on the current Microsoft Edge (Internet Explorer) mode until 2029, according to Microsoft. So what will replace Internet Explorer in Microsoft Windows? Continue reading the article to find out.

What Will Replace Internet Explorer in Microsoft Windows?

This retirement of IE would not impact Windows 10 LTSC, Server Internet Explorer 11 desktop applications, or the MSHTML (Trident) engine, according to Microsoft. Windows 8.1, Windows 10 Server SAC, Windows 10 Server LTSC, Windows 10 client LTSC, and Windows 10 IoT Long-Term Servicing Channel are the variants of Windows that will keep the IE 11 desktop programme (LTSC).

The explanation for Internet Explorer's demise is that Microsoft Edge would be able to provide users with a more stable, quicker, and modern browsing experience. The accessibility of legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications is the main problem that Microsoft Edge would address.

On some versions of Windows 10, Microsoft Edge can replace Internet Explorer with a more stable, faster, and modern browser. Microsoft Edge, which is based on the Chromium project, is the only browser that supports both new and legacy Internet Explorer-based websites with dual-engine support.

ActiveX controls are also supported. Internet Explorer mode ("IE mode") is built into Microsoft Edge, allowing you to access legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications directly from Microsoft Edge. Microsoft recommends that users switch from Internet Explorer to Edge before June 15, 2022, claiming that Internet Explorer has become increasingly difficult to support alongside modern browsers.

Microsoft released the first version of Internet Explorer in August 1995, which is now more than 25 years old. Before better browsers like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and others were launched, Internet Explorer was the most popular internet browser for many years. People soon began to complain about Internet Explorer's slowness in comparison to other browsers. Microsoft then started losing interest in Internet Explorer due to this and it then launched Edge, a more modern browser.

IMAGE: Microsoft