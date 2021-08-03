Whatsapp Account Blocked? Here's How To Check If You've Been Blocked By Someone

Whatsapp is one of the most used social media applications to date. Almost every user uses this platform to connect with people daily. Whatsapp has added more features over the years to increase the accessibility of the platform. This application is available for Android, iOS and KaiOS devices, which further increases the reach of the platform. Many users also choose to block certain contacts with whom they don't wish to have a conversation. Many users have been wondering how to check if you're blocked by someone on Whatsapp.

How to check if you're blocked by someone on Whatsapp?

Since the addition of the block feature, many users have been wondering how to find out if their Whatsapp account has been blocked by a user. Whatsapp Account Blocked is a feature that has been added by Whatsapp and the user can do this silently, without letting the blocked contact realise. Whatsapp has elaborated more about the feature in their blog post, they have said that a user will not be notified that they have been blocked, but they can take the help of certain indicators to see whether they are blocked. Check out the indicators below to see whether your account has been blocked by the Facebook-owned application:

If the user cannot see the other user's Online status, then they have been blocked. This isn't a direct indicator as the user can also disable this feature as a privacy option in the application.

If the user cannot see the other user's contact photo, then this can indicate that they have been blocked. However, the user can also remove their display image whenever they wish to do so.

The user will not be able to get their messages delivered to the contact they have been blocked by and they would only see one tick mark. However, the messages may not deliver because the other user could be in a region without internet connectivity.

The user will not be able to use the Whatsapp call feature with the contact they have been blocked by. However, this could also be due to internet connectivity issues.

(IMAGE CREDITS: PIXABAY)